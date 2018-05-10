The Edo State Police Command announced, ON Wednesday, that it arrested suspected kidnappers who recently abducted and killed one Osagie Amanyavbo.

According to the Command, the seven- man gang, were the attackers of a journalist, Ferdinand Osakwe of the Independent Television and Radio, who was recently shot on the face on 19th of April, 2018 and the kidnappers of a nursing mother and her baby.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, stated this while parading 15 suspects for allegedly committing various crimes, ranging from kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Rape, Murder and Cultism.

“On the 27th of April, 2018, the command burst a criminal gang and arrested seven members who accosted and kidnapped one Osagie Amanyavbo while driving in his Toyota Corolla Salon Car registered ‘Lagos-JJJ-340-DD’ along Iyansighe Street, off TV road and thereafter killed him.

“The same gang also on the 19th of April, 2018, along Wire road, Benin City shot one Ferdinand Osakwe on the face and made away with his Honda Acura Car. They also kidnapped one Rita Aborowa of Oduwari street in Ogida, Benin City and her five months old baby on the 26th of April, 2018. Efforts are been made to arrest other members of the gang with a view to recovering the stolen vehicles.

“The gang consists of one Idowu Ohuobamu 23, Unuaghata Ebose 20, Osasumwen Oni 24, Obata Omorotie 18, Marvis Esewi 18, and Austine Emmanuel 20”, Kokumo said.

He explained that the command in its fight against crime and criminality in the State, has made significant achievements, and called on members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements in their locality to the Police.

The commissioner listed items recovered from the suspects to include one single barrel gun, four locally made pistols, three pump action guns, six locally double barrel guns, two cut to size guns, eleven live expended cartridges and some wraps of cannabis.