Hoodlums suspected to be members of a secret cult group have beheaded a man simply identified as Osazuwa in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The incident occurred Monday night at Third East Circular Junction by Ekiosa market in Oredo council area at about 8 pm.

The late Osazuwa, a father of three was said to be at his duty post when the hoodlum struck and swooped on him.

Until his sudden death, the victim was a revenue collector in Oredo local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the killing may not be unconnected with a renewed disagreement between members of Black Axe and Eiye confraternity on one hand, and Maphite and Eiye confraternity group in another hand.

A source said, “A witness who craved for anonymity said: “the gunmen came in commando style and started shooting sporadically to scare away people and afterwards attacked the victim (Osazuwa).”

According to the source, “The man tried to run for his life but a member of the gang who had closed on him hit the deceased with a rod and he fell down. Other members of the gang immediately descended on the victim and used cutlass to dismember his body”.