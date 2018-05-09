A housekeeper, Happiness Denis, who allegedly stole his employer’s jewellery worth N47 million, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Denis, 28, who resides with his employer at Isaruo Estate, in the Lekki area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the accused committed the offences with some other accused are now at large on March 12, at his employer’s residence.

Emuerhi said the accused stole the jewellery belonging to his employer, Mrs Uchena Obiageli from her bedroom.

“The accused, who had been working for the complainant for years, broke into her room, stole the jewellery and disappeared.

“Some of the items, allegedly stolen by the accused, are: Frank Mulller diamonds encrust watch, gold ball chain, Rolex wristwatch, Robert Cavali bracelet among other valuables.

“He was apprehended by the police after the complainant reported the case at the station,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

If convicted, he faces a three-year jail term.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule Amzat, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Amzat ordered that one of the sureties must be a relation of the accused, adding that both sureties should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until July 30 for mention.