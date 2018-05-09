The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has filed fraud charges against the suspended director-general of the Securities and Exchange Service Commission, Mounir Gwarzo.

Mr Gwarzo was suspended by the Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, in December for alleged fraud.

He was suspended alongside two other officials of the commission, namely, Abdulsalam Habu, head of media division; and Anastasia Braimoh, head of legal department.

The ICPC has now charged Mr Gwarzo and his co-accused persons, Punch reported on Wednesday.

According to the charge, Mr Gwarzo is accused of receiving N104 million as severance benefits in less than a month after his appointment at the commission.

The charges were filed before a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja.

“That you, Mounir Gwarzo, on or about June 2015, while being the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, received the sum of N104, 851, 154.94 as severance benefits when you had yet to retire, resign or disengage from the service of SEC. You conferred a corrupt advantage upon yourself and committed an offence under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000,” one charge was quoted by the Punch as saying.

A spokesperson for ICPC, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said information about the charges did not emanate from “official sources”, and declined to comment on the case.