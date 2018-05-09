An Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of a 35-year-old farmer, Rotimi Fabiyi, docked for stealing 200 tubers of yam valued at N35,000.

The Magistrate, Mr Banji Ayeomoni, ordered that Fabiyi, who admitted committing the offence, be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case until May 14.

Fabiyi was docked on a two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the accused and one other at large, on March 17, around 4.30 p.m. at a farmland along Okitipupa-Irele Road, uprooted 200 tubers of yams.

Orogbemi said that the farm belonged to one Benson Orimisan.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390(9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.