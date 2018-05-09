There is currently tension in a border town between Enugu and Ebonyi states over a disputed land.

Already, two people had allegedly killed over the ownership of land between Mile Post 13 Akpoga Nike in Enugu East and Mile Post 16 Mbulu-Owo community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The land was said to be forcefully occupied by a group of Eza clan in Ebonyi State.

The incident occurred when Akpoga Nike community went to create access road on the land in question in a long Enugu-Abakaliki expressroad.

It was gathered that Eza people attacked the Akpoga Nike people and vandalised their bulldozers including police operatives that came to make peace when they blocked the highway forcing motorists to divert to old Enugu-Abakaliki road.

Although the said land had been in dispute between Akpoga Nike and Ashishi Mbulu-Owo community.