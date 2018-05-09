Residents of Mbayevikyaior and Atsaha villages in Chanchanji ward, a border community between Donga and Takum local government areas of Taraba, said they have recovered five dead bodies of persons allegedly killed by persons suspected to be armed Fulani militia.

A resident of Mbayevikyaior who participated in the burial of the victims on Tuesday told newsmen that some of the bodies had already decomposed at the time of their recovery, days after the people were declared missing.

“The armed Fulani militia who guarded the herdsmen that passed through our village were seen with sophisticated weapons, and we believe that they killed most of the victims on their farms in the hinterlands.

“They destroyed our farms and burned down some houses, while also warning our people not to waste their time farming, as they were going to come back to attack our communities.

“They are currently staying with thousands of cows along the River Donga and most of our people living close to the river have since fled for fear of further attacks after the killing of five persons on their farms,” the source alleged.