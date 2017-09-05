A 43-year-old man, Sunday Babatunde, and his wife, Sola ,38, who allegedly defrauded one Onuma Chidubem of N1.6 million, were on Tuesday arraigned in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendants are facing a charge of fraud.

Police Prosecutor Caleb Leranmo told the court that the defendants committed the offence with one other still at large in August at Ado-Ekiti.

He said the defendants collected the N1.6 million and refused to refund the money to the complainant.

Leranmo said the offence contravened Section 419 of Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Lawrence Fasanmi, urged the court to grant his clients bail, promising that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Adesoji Adegboye, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N400, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 11 for mention.