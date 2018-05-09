The Kano State Hisbah Board on Wednesday said it had arrested 92 beggars in Kano metropolis for allegedly contravening the law on street begging.

Malam Dahiru Nuhu, the Officer in charge of the board’s anti-begging unit, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

Nuhu said that the beggars were arrested at about 1:00 a.m. in different parts of the city, including Civic Centre, Lodge road, Yankura market and Yankaba Bus stop.

He said that 89 of the arrested suspects were street urchins (almajiris) aged between nine and 12.

He said most of the beggars were from Bauchi, Borno, Kaduna, Kebbi, Katsina, Gombe and Niger Republic.

He explained that those who were not from Kano would be repatriated to their states and urged them to find something tangible doing to better their lives.

Nuhu said that Kano State indigenes among them were properly screened, counseled and thereafter released since they were all first timers.

He advised parents to watch over their wards, take good care of them and enrol them in schools to become resourceful people in future.