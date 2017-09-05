The Special Anti Cultism Squad of the Anambra State Police Command has arrested two siblings and six others for suspected cult activities.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday at Ihiala Local Government area of the state.

The suspects allegedly confessed to being members of Vipers and Junior Vikings confraternity.

The names of the two siblings, a boy and a girl, were given as Njideka and Chiemeka Onyebukpo.

The siblings who said they were students said they were led into cult activities by friends.

Others arrested were: Chidinma Arinze; Ezedindu Chidubem; Chnedu Chukwuka; Chinedu Ikediaso ;Nwabueze Ifechukwu and Arinze Obinka.

- Advertisement -

Confirming the story, the Commander of the SPACS, Mr Christopher Bassey, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said the suspects would be arraigned in court after investigation was completed.

He blamed parents for the moral decline in society because of quest for wealth.

Bassey added, “They (parents) pay more attention to pursuing money than running their family affairs. This gives the children the leeway to join bad companies.”

He urged community leaders and other stakeholders to always avail the command of useful information about crime, especially about cultists and other criminal elements within their domain.

He assured informants that their identity would be treated with uttermost confidentiality.