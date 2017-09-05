The Ebonyi Police Command has debunked the rumour making the rounds in Abakaliki that one of its officers committed suicide on Monday, over his posting to Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sgt. Donatus Oyibe was found dead inside a well at his premises in Abakaliki, while people insinuated that he committed suicide on learning of his posting to Maiduguri.

ASP. Loveth Odah, the Ebonyi Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) told NAN on Tuesday that Oyibe did not commit suicide as being insinuated.

“It is true that Oyibe was among those posted to Maiduguri in the latest officers’ posting, but that could not had made him commit suicide being an experienced police officer.

“He told one of his daughters that he was going to fetch water from the well, but unfortunately was found inside the well afterwards.

“It is possible that he accidentally fell inside the well while fetching water or that someone mischievously pushed him inside the well,” she said.

Odah said that investigations into the matter have commenced and the command would unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“This is not the first time that someone has fallen inside the well and this makes me wonder why people should create meanings into this one that involved a police officer.

“The death of a police officer especially in this circumstance should not be celebrated, and this is the reason we are clearly stating the fact,” he said.

A friend to the deceased, who spoke to NAN under the condition of anonymity, revealed that Oyibe had complained bitterly to friends on the posting to Maiduguri.

“He expressed fear over working in Maiduguri and was concerned over the fate of his children as his wife died some years ago.

“He was a peaceful and humble man who would be missed by his orphaned children, friends and relatives,” he said.