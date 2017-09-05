Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has said the Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LSNSC) is established in the true spirit of community policing which he said the Nigeria Police Force has just started promoting.

Likewise, the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Edgal Imohimi, has pledged to protect the state by all means in order to ensure the security of lives and property across all local councils.

Ambode explained the rationale behind the establishment of the LSNSC at the State House, Ikeja, Tuesday when Edgar and his predecessor, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, paid him a courtesy visit.

- Advertisement -

At the session, Ambode noted that the state government specifically established the LSNSC to ensure that every community and council in the state “is secure and properly policed”.

The governor added that the establishment of the corps “is the fabric of the community policing the Nigeria Police is now projecting. We will support it with materials and resources. We will ensure that every community is properly policed”.