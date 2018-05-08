A five-member gang of suspected cultists, on Tuesday, killed a cigarette marketer in Gaa Akanbi area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Residents in the area now live in palpable fear and deserted their homes over the development, even as security operatives were said to be combing the area in search of the suspects.

The cigarette seller, popularly called MM, according to findings, was shot in the head by one of the suspected cultists gang.

He reportedly died instantly.

It was reliably gathered that the cult gang had stormed the cigarette shop to buy cigarette, but which the marketer replied was not available.

One of the suspected cult gang, at that point, reportedly pointed to the cigarette inside the shop to which MM replied had already been paid for.

The victim was said to have further told the suspected cultists that the owner of the cigarette was even on his way to collect the pack of cigarette.

At this point, it was gathered that, one of the suspected cultists who was said to be more desperate about the cigarette, got angry reportedly pulled a gun and shot the cigarette seller in the head.

It was further gathered that even as MM was writhing in pain, dead in the pool of his own blood, the cultist who drew the gun and pulled the trigger, went inside the shop, took the cigarette pack and they all fled the scene.

When contacted, the spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident.

According to him, “I learnt that there was a killing in Gaa Akanbi area yesternight, but we are still investigating the incident”