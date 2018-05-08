Three persons died while five sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident involving two vehicles at Alakara on the Owode-Idiroko highway on Tuesday.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Ota in Ogun on Tuesday.

Mr Akinbiyi explained that the bus with registration number KSF 01 XC, was coming from Idiroko but wrongfully over took a vehicle at a corner, leading to a head-on collision with a Cabstar bus with registration number LSD 491 XQ.

“The accident resulted in the death of three people while five sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpses of the victims had been deposited at the General Hospital, Ilaro, while the injured persons were receiving intensive treatment at General Hospital, Idiroko.’’

Mr Akinbiyi said that TRACE and other agencies had been clearing the debris of the accident to restore traffic flow on the road.