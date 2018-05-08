The Plateau State Police Command, on Tuesday, confirmed the attack on the residence of John Dalyop, the District Head of Gashish in Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Terna Tyopev, said in Jos that the attack was carried out by some armed hoodlums on Sunday at about 10:00p.m.

Tyopev, who could not immediately confirm if there was any casualty, however, said that the traditional ruler’s residence and a vehicle were burnt.

“Immediately we received information of the attack, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Riyom mobilised the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) to the scene.

“On arrival, it was discovered that the gunmen who are not yet known razed down the residence of the chief and also burnt to ashes a Peugeot 406 vehicle.

“Though no life was lost, the district head had shock and was rushed to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) where he is receiving treatment,” he said.

Tyopev said that normalcy had returned to the area, adding that investigations were ongoing for possible arrest and prosecution of those behind the crime.

He urged the residents of the area to be calm and law-abiding.