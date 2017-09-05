A gang of armed robbers early Tuesday morning stormed Malumfashi town in Katsina State but the police have said they did not succeed in carting away any property.

Sources said the robbers stormed the town at 1.30am and operated for two hours, allegedly visiting ten houses in the process.

The state’s Police Command public relations officer, DSP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident but said the prompt response of the police prevented the armed robbers from carting away any property.

Isah said the armed robbers visited only two houses belonging to Alhaji Rabe Jide and Alhaji Mansir, respectively.

According to him, police patrol teams who were alerted repelled the robbers and engaged them in a shoot-out, adding that no death was recorded.

Isah equally said no arrest had been made in connection with the incident as of press time.

He said, “The armed robbers operated on motorcycles and simultaneously visited the houses of Alhaji Rabe Jide and that of Alhaji Mansir. The robbers were six in number. The police were alerted on time and our men engaged them in a shootout.

“We chased the robbers up to Dayawa village in the Kafur Local Government Area before they ran into the bush. As I am speaking with you now, our SARS operatives are already on the ground at Malumfashi combing surrounding bushes in the town with a view to smoking the robbers out. There has been no arrest while nobody was injured nor killed in the incident.”