A Nigerian lady, Gift Mike, is cooling her heels at State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Yaba, answering questions bordering on the death of her South African lover, Daniel Grant, weekend, in a hotel on Victoria Island area of Lagos.

The deceased, as gathered, checked into a hotel on Sinatu Daranijo Street, last Friday, in the company of his girl friend, Gift. Thereafter, they went to PAT bar, in Victoria Island to wine and dine before returning to the hotel at about 1.30 am.

However, management of the hotel as well as other lodgers were jolted from sleep by an alarm raised from one of the rooms.

The hotel manager, Abdul Ismail, who rushed to ascertain what the matter was, found the dangling body of the South African in the toilet, consequent upon which he alerted policemen at Maroko division.

There is, however, a twist in the incident, as investigation by the Police has shown that it could be a case of murder and not assassination as suspected.

Confirming the incident, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, said during investigation: “Gift Mike said they retired to bed on their return to the hotel. At about 1.30am, she said she woke up and found the deceased missing on the bed, only to find him in the toilet hung in a vertical position, before raising the alarm that attracted the attention of the deceased’s friend, Piyush Srivatsatav, an Indian national, and some staff of the hotel.

The investigation team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCIID Yaba, Yetunde Longe, and forensic experts from the Ministry of Justice, visited the scene of crime and took samples for scientific analysis.

“Our forensic team discovered that there was need for further investigation. The deceased was alleged to have hung himself with a belt but his legs were found on the ground.

“Other findings at the scene gave room for suspicion, which made me to direct that discreet investigation be carried out to unearth what happened.

“The corpse has been removed and deposited at the General Hospital morgue.”