The Lagos State Police Command, on Monday said women’s rights of movement in Lagos State, will not be restricted on Tuesday by the traditional Oro Festival in Ikorodu, east of Lagos.

The Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, made the clarification in a statement signed by the spokesman of the command, SP Chike Oti.

Edgal said that the clarification became necessary in view of the news making the rounds on the social media that women are forbidden from coming out of their homes on Tuesday May 8, being the day set aside as ORO DAY in Ikorodu.

He said that the Command will not tolerate any discriminatory tradition against the female gender, warning that the police would deal ruthlessly with anybody who hide under the guise of custom or tradition to foment trouble in the state.

He, therefore, enjoined women to go about their lawful business without any hindrance.

The police boss said that a meeting attended by the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, Palace Chiefs and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Muslim Folami, was held on Monday in his office.

“The Oba said that it is unthinkable for a man with his level of exposure to do or say anything that would be seen as discriminatory against the female gender.

“He, however, acknowledged that the festival is an age long tradition of Ikorodu people which had been existing even before he was born.

“He added that the festival would hold without denying the female folks their right of freedom of movement. He assured that the festival would be peaceful ,” the statement quoted the Oba as saying.