Police in Lagos has arrested five suspected NNPC pipelines vandals at Ekoro area of Abule-Egba, a suburb of Lagos.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Edgal Imohimi, disclosed this to newsmen, saying that the suspects were arrested based on information received by the intelligence arm of the command.

Edgal said that the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Ops Decoy Team was dispatched to the pipelines area to prevent economic sabotage and possible fire outbreak.

“Five suspects were arrested and items recovered at the scene were; two 33,000 litre tanker lorries without number plates and one Mahindra motorcycle with NNPC number plate.

“After arresting the suspects, the command contacted the NNPC Maintenance Unit to repair and stop the leakages, while the police and the Fire Service men were on standby to protect the NNPC products and property.

“Members of the public are enjoined to watch out for vandals and give us information about their activities to security agents as lives saved may be that of our relations or friends,” he said.

The commissioner said that the suspects would be charged to court soon.

In another development, six minors were arrested by the Police Command in the state for allegedly belonging to unlawful society.

The police commissioner said that the minors would be transferred to the Gender unit of the command for diligent prosecution, stressing that their parents had been invited for discussion on the activities of their children.

Edgal said that 10 armed robbers who were terrorising Okokomaiko area of Lagos were also arrested at an uncompleted building used as hideout.

He said that an English made double barrel gun, cut-to-size; one locally made single barrel pistol; one live cartridge one operational Bajaj Motorcycle with Reg. No AKN-386-QF and quantities of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from the suspects.