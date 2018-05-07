A Sharia Court sitting at Magajin Gari in Kaduna on Monday ordered that a man, Idris Sai’du, be given five strokes of the cane for violation of the Islamic Law on divorce.

The judge, Dahiru Lawal, also ordered the man to pay N5,000 to Hauwa Abdullah, his wife for abandoning her and ”wasting her time for so long”.

The judge, who was irked at the respondent’s pronouncement of “I divorce my wife three times,” said it was not in line with Islamic practice.

He therefore ordered the respondent to be given five strokes of cane.

The complainant, Hauwa, had earlier told the court that her husband chased her out of her matrimonial home since last year and had never checked on her ever since.

“He asked me to leave his house since last year Ramadan, saying I should pack all my belongings and leave. It is almost a year now and he never checked on me,” the complainant said.

Hauwa, who stated that they were not blessed with a child, added that she was in court to seek divorce as she could not be married to a man that did not care for her.

“I want this honourable court to compel my husband to divorce me as he is no longer interested in me,’’ she said.

In his response to the allegations, Mr Sai’du said he ordered Hauwa to return home because “she has been communicating with her ex-husband which I am not comfortable with.

“I therefore divorced my wife three times.”