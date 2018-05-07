A mysterious fire has gutted the office of the Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Murtala Usman Mani.

Checks revealed that the fire started around 8 a.m Monday and lasted for several hours before it was put out by a combined team of police and men of the state fire service.

Mani confirmed the fire incident to newsmen in Sokoto, Monday.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was caused by electrical spark.

The commissioner disclosed that the fire not only affected his office but the surrounding complex in the state command.

Mani stated that eight fire fighting vehicles were deployed in the police headquarters by the state fire service, adding that the firemen did their best in putting out the fire.

He said a meeting had been summoned to review the situation, stressing that findings on the extent of damage and cause of the incident would be made known to the public.

The commissioner to this end, commended the firemen, policemen and others that participated in putting out the fire.