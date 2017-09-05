A Minna Magistrates’ Grade 1 Court on Tuesday remanded a teenager, Mose Lawal, accused of defiling a four-year-old girl in Niger.

Mr Abdullahi Mayaki, prosecutor for the state Child Rights Protection Agency, told the court that the incident occurred on Aug. 29, at Anguwa Soje around Kpankungu in Chanchaga Local Government.

Mayaki said that the offence contravened Section 18, sub-section 2 of Niger State Child Right Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge against him, and the prosecutor urged the court not to grant him bail on the grounds that the offence was of serious magnitude and attracts severe punishment on conviction.

The Chief Magistrate, Hassan Mohammed, ordered the remand of the accused and adjourned the case to Sept. 21, for a mention.