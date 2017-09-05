The police in Zamfara have confirmed that three police officers are still missing after armed persons attacked a police post in the state.

The Zamfara Police Command on Tuesday said it had commenced massive search for the three police officers who went missing after Monday’s attack on their outpost in Keta village, Tsafe Local Government Area.

A press release issued by the command’s spokesman in Gusau, Mohammed Shehu, denied online media reports that the police officers and their DPO were kidnapped.

“No one was kidnapped as a result of the attack on the facility,” Mr. Shehu said, calling on the general public to disregard the report.

- Advertisement -

He explained that a police outpost is not managed by a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), adding that the three missing policemen ran into the bushes when the outpost was attacked.

“At the moment, combined units of Police Anti-Robbery Squad, Anti-Kidnapping and Mobile Force are combing the bushes in search of their colleagues as well as to arrest the gunmen.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that gunmen reportedly brandishing heavy arms attacked Keta village on Monday afternoon, but the police said normalcy had been restored and assured that the attackers would be arrested and prosecuted.

Zamfara, in North-west Nigeria is not one of the states affected by Boko Haram insurgency, but has been bedevilled by attacks on communities by gunmen suspected to be cattle rustlers.