An Uber driver, David Amuche, was on Monday brought before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly absconding with his employer’s Honda Accord car, valued at N2 million.

Amuche, 33, whose address was not provided, is facing a count charge of stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 14 when the car was handed over to him.

She said that the accused stole the car with registration No. BR 204 RSH, worth N2 million belonging to one Collins Eze, the complainant.

Olaluwoye said the accused also stole three tyres, valued at N78, 000; one car rim, valued at N25, 000 and N93, 000 cash totaling about N2.2 million.

She said further that the accused had entered an agreement with the complainant to drive the car on the Uber platform and remit a percentage of the proceeds to him weekly.

“The accused never paid the complainant for using his car and made away with it for over two weeks.

“He was later arrested on his way to Asaba, Delta State, without the permission of the complainant,” she alleged.

According to the prosecutor, offence contravenes Sections 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, prescribes a seven-year jail term for the offence of stealing motor vehicle.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.J. Oghere, granted the accused bail in the sum of N5 million with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must be gainfully employed and should also show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Oghere adjourned the case until June 20.