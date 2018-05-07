The district head of Gashis community in Plateau State and two others were shot on Sunday evening, an official has said.

The transition management committee chairman of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, Dickson Chollom, on Monday reported the shooting of the district head in his house and that of two others in a barber’s shop in Barkin Ladi by armed men.

“Gwom Rwei Gashis (the district head) is unconscious and has been rushed down to Barkin Ladi general hospital,” he said.

Mr Chollom said the special task force on the Jos crisis (STF), also known as “Operation Safe Heaven” reported the shooting of the community leader to him.

“Gashis commander, Awolor, confirmed to me that Mr Gashis’ residence was attacked and burned down.”

Mr Chollom, in a text message on Monday morning, told newsmen that the community leader was found almost dead. “The chief was found unconscious in the house when the security agents forced the entrance to the house opened.”

He added that the community leader “was unconscious and rushed down to Barkin Ladi general hospital.”

According to him, one of the victims who was shot at the barber’s shop has been moved from Barkin Ladi to the general hospital in Jos, following his critical condition due to the deep injuries sustained from the bullet wounds.

“One of the victims has been referred for further treatment in Jos,” he said.

He revealed the identity of the barber shop gun victims.

“On 6/05/2018, at about 7:45pm, one Danladi Adamu and Raphael Pwajok were shot by an unknown gunman at a barbing saloon located at Bokkos Road junction, Barkin Ladi. The two were injured, but are responding to treatment at the general hospital, Barkin Ladi.”

The council boss also informed of a recent cattle rustling at his area council, but said combined efforts are being put in place towards recovering the missing cows, pointing out that act has generated tension among residents.

“Earlier on, about 400 cows were rustled between Mangu Halle and fan district. It took the join intervention of the security agencies (STF, Police, Vigillante), the Gwom Rwei Fan and my humble self to avert a serious security breach. A serious search to recover the cows is on going,” Mr Chollom stated in the text message.

The council chairman however called for peace.

“I am calling for calm in Gashish district as the security agencies are fully mobilised to handle the situation.”

Barkin Ladi as well as other communities in Plateau State have witnessed several violent clashes, mainly between migrant herdsmen and farming communities,