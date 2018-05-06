At least six people including four police cadets have been killed in a ghastly motor accident on Kano-Kaduna Expressway on Sunday.

Confirming the incident in Zaria, Kaduna State, the Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zaria, Mr Muktar Zubairu, described the incident as unfortunate and pathetic.

He said the accident involving two vehicles; a J5 bus with registration number: KMC 274 YW and Golf which was burnt to ashes occurred around Kwanar Likoro close to Tashar Yari.

According to him, the two vehicles had a head-on-collision and subsequently burst into flames due to presence of a generating machine inside one of the vehicles.

He attributed the cause of the accident to ongoing road rehabilitation on Zaria-Kano road that forced motorists to use one lane, thereby leading to series of accidents.

Zubairu cautioned motorists against overspending and reckless driving to save the lives of Nigerians, assuring that live has no replica, hence the need to holistically safeguard it.

The unit commander identified causes of accidents on Nigerian roads to overspending, dangerous overtaking, overloading, use of tokumbo tyres, reckless driving, phone calls and disregard for traffic rules and regulations among others.

In his comment, a representative of AIG, DSP Rufa’i Suleiman, said that all the late policemen were in their 400 level from Police Academy Wudil.

He said the deceased cadets, three males and a female were on their way to Zaria, Kaduna State from Wudil in Kano State for a break.

The AIG pleaded with the parents of the deceased to take heart and accept the will of Allah (SWT) in good faith.

Funeral prayer for the late policemen was conducted at Masallacin Danja at Tudun Wada, Zaria and buried at Dambo cemetery.