Armed bandits on Saturday massacred scores of people in Gwaska village in Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

45 bodies were said to have been recovered so far.

A statement issued by the Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance said search and rescue operation was ongoing at Gwaska and the “death toll may rise as many bodies are likely to be found in the bush.”

The group said 45 bodies were evacuated by braved vigilantes and volunteers numbering 500 with the assistance of a handful of soldiers Sunday afternoon.

Quoting one of the vigilantes, the statement said: “The tensed atmosphere and untidy nature of the village environment necessitate the evacuation of forty-five bodies discovered for burial rites in Birnin-Gwari town.”

Commending the resilience and bravery of the vigilantes, the group called on the people of Birnin-Gwari to remain calm and Vigilant.

Efforts to get the reaction of the state police command were futile as the Command Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Mukhtar, could not be reached on the phone.

The state government has also not reacted to the tragic incident.