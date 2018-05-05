Police in Cross River State has arrested a husband who attempted to kill his wife over money.

The husband, Emmanuel Attah, was arrested for attempting to kill his wife, Lidia Attah.

Trouble started when Lidia, a bank manager allegedly refused to give the husband money to settle the money he allegedly embezzled from a firm in Lagos where he was working.

When contacted, the State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Inuwa Hafiz, said “Yes I am aware of that incidents.

“How I got to know was when two lawyers came with the woman and a petition yesterday (Thursday) to my office. The woman was the wife of the suspect (Emmanuel Attah) and still his wife.

“Because of the man’s problem, things have not been in good term for sometimes.

“The woman is everything in that house, she is the source of everything, the man was allegedly involved in fraudulent act so he lost his job twice.

“She bought her cars and he said she should not drive it and she must give him one of the cars and she gave him to enable him go and settle his problem.

“He now threatened to kill her even before the parents of both families and relations who were in their house to broker peace.

In that case, CP Hafix noted that the Police could not allow such to happen without taking preemptive measures.

He said that the suspect tried to actualized his threat when he went to the extent of chasing the woman with a machete.

“That was when alarm was raised and the Police went and effected his arrest.

He said investigation on the matter was ongoing, and after which the suspect will be charged to court.