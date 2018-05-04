Ahead of Saturday’s Ward Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, on Friday urged members of the party to eschew all form of violence in the interest of peace in the State.

Speaking while addressing leaders of the party in Lagos at POWA Conference Centre in Ikeja, Edgal said it was important for them to impress it on their members to strictly adhere to the rules of engagement, warning that any act of violence, harassment or break down of law and order would not be tolerated.

He said there was intelligence report to the effect that some people were planning to disturb public peace using the congress as a cover, threatening that anyone caught would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The CP, who addressed the APC stalwarts alongside other senior officers of the Lagos State Police Command, said: “We like to urge the leadership of APC in the State to impress it on their members the need to shun violence and adhere strictly to the rules and regulations during the forthcoming APC Ward Congress election.

“Lagos has been peaceful and we do not want anything or anyone to disturb the peace of the State. As law enforcement officers, we will not condone any act of violence and it is important for the message to be sent across board.

“We have intelligence report that some people are planning to disturb public peace during the ward congress and I like to make a point clear that anyone caught would be made to face the full wrath of the law. We will arrest and prosecute such people in court of competent jurisdiction,” the CP said.

In attendance at the meeting were Lagos State Deputy Chairman of APC, Cardinal James Odumbaku; State APC Secretary, Hon Akeem Bamgbola; some Local Government Chairmen, among other senior members of the party.

Responding, Odumbaku thanked the CP for the engagement, assuring that the leadership of the party in the State would send the message to all members to maintain peace.