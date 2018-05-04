The Nasarawa State Police Command, on Friday, said it had shot dead a suspected member of an armed robbery syndicate, waylaying commuters along Shendam – Lafia road.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Kennedy Idirisu, made this disclosure in Lafia in an interview with newsmen.

He explained that the four-member robbery syndicate blocked the road around Assakio village on Tuesday when the police patrol intercepted them.

Idirisu stated that a gun battle ensued between the police and the bandits, leading to the death of one of the hoodlums.

The PRO, who said that the police were still on the trail of the other fleeing robbers, expressed the hope of apprehending them to face the law.

He said that an AK 47 riffle, 30 rounds of unexpended 7.62 live ammunition as well as 12 expended shells of ammunition were recovered from the scene of the gunfight.

Idirisu stated that the remains of the yet-to-be identified suspect had been deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia.

He called on the public to assist the police with relevant information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

The PRO assured the public that the police would do everything possible to curb the activities of criminal elements in the state.