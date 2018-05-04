An Oredo Magistrates’ Court, Benin, on Friday, remanded a police officer, Micheal Eriarebhe, in prison custody for allegedly impregnating a 16-year-old suspect, while in police custody.

Eriarebhe, 33, is facing one-count charge of having forceful carnal knowledge of a minor before Magistrate I.U Iyioha, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, ASP Johnbull Adah, told the court that the accused allegedly committed the offence on May 15, 2017, at Okhoro Police Station, Benin City.

Eriarebhe added that the now suspended accused was a serving corporal then at the police station when the incident happened and the girl became pregnant.

The offence committed is contrary to Section 357 and punishable under section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Vol. II of the defunct Bendel State Laws of 1976, as applicable in Edo.

The magistrate adjourned the case to May 11 for hearing.