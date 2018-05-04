A man, Auwal Muazu got ten strokes of cane for dishonestly stealing a copy of the Holy Quran and a pair of shoes of a worshiper in a mosque.

A Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, gave the order on Friday following a guilty plea by Muazu, who resides at Utako village, Abuja.

Muazu was docked on a count charge of theft.

The Judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, said that the court gave Muazu a “light punishment” because he did not waste the court’s time.

Sadiq who warned Muazu to shun crime and become good citizen, hoped that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mrs. Okagha Ijeoma, told the court that Muazu committed the offences on April 27 at 1.30 p.m.

Ijeome told the court that the complainant, one Hadiyatullahi Abdulgani of National Forum headqutater Utako Abuja, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station on the same date.

Ijeoma said that on April 27 at 1.30 p.m. the convict con to be a worshipper and entered into the National Forum Mosque and dishonestly stole a copy of Quran.

Ijeoma added that Muazu also stole a pair of shoes belonging to a worshiper but he was arrested and handed over to the police for proper investigations.

She said that the police recovered the stolen items from Muazu during investigations.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code.

Ijeoma had prayed the court to try the accused summarily under Section 347 of the Administration of Criminal Justices Act, 2015, following his admission of guilt.