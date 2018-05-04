A 56-year-old man, Abraham Benjamin, who allegedly attempted to rape a 110-year-old woman in her home, was on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti capital, remanded in prison over alleged attempted rape.

An Ado Magistrates’ Court which gave the ruling, said the accused should remain behind bars pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Ajibade, directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy sent to the DPP for advice.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leranmo, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 30 at No. 12, Igbehin St., in the state capital.

According to him, the accused attempted to rape a 110-year-old woman in her home.

The offence contravened Section 359 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The case was adjourned until May 22 for mention.