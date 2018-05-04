Some hoodlums on Thursday invaded the venue of an APC stakeholders meeting in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory and attacked the area council’s chairman, Mr Abdullahi Galadima.

Galadima was attacked shortly after the meeting which was held at the Kuje township hall.

Party stalwarts had adjudged the meeting, which was aimed at preparing grounds for Saturday’s ward congresses, as successful, prompting questions as to why the attackers pounced on the chairman.

A visibly shocked Galadima, who expressed surprise at the incident, wondered why he was attacked.

He said that the hoodlums damaged his official car and that of his Vice Chairman.

Also hit was the former chairman of the council, Mr Danladi Zhin, whose car was badly damaged.’

“The presence of the security agents saved me from being lynched by the attackers,” he told NAN.

He explained that the meeting had twice been postponed over security concerns, but expressed optimism that those behind the incident would be apprehended and brought to justice.

“When the investigation begins, we will know those behind the act and why they had to do it,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the forthcoming APC congress would be a success.