The Niger State Police Command said on Thursday that it had arrested one Nasiru Jibrin, 26, of Gbajibo village in the Mokwa Local Government Area of the state for murder.

Jibrin was trailed and arrested by the policemen attached to the Mokwa Division of the state while trying to escape.

The suspect was said to have allegedly killed one Yusuf Abdullahi of Angwan Ruga village with a cutlass over a misunderstanding.

It was learnt that the deceased had been stealing from Jibrin’s farm for some time and the suspects was said to have reportedly warned him against stealing his farm produce.

It was gathered that the suspect recently caught the deceased stealing his crops and he allegedly seized a cutlass and killed him.

The suspect told newsmen that he “used Abdullahi’s cutlass to send him to the great beyond,” noting that he had warned him several times against trespassing on his farm.

He said, “I lost my temper after warning him on different occasions against going to my farm to steal my crops, but he refused to adhere to the warning; I didn’t have any option but to kill him.”

Jibrin added, “I purposely killed him because I warned him. In his next world, he will never steal what did not belong to him and let this serve as a deterrent to those who want to reap where they did not sow.

“I know maybe I will be sentenced to death for this offence but I have no regrets, I only succeeded in killing the thief that is terrorising farmers in my area. May Allah have mercy on the thief but for me, let the law take its cause,” he stated.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the incident, stating that the operatives recovered one dane gun and a cutlass from the suspect.

Abubakar said the suspect would be arraigned in court.