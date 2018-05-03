The Police on Thursday arraigned two pregnant women, Mimi Abbas, 21 and Sofia Sulaiman, 25, in a Karu Grade I Area Court in Abuja for stealing four plasma Tv sets.

Abbas and Sulaiman who reside at Masaka, Nasarawa State, were arraigned on a two-count bordering on joint-act and theft, the offence they denied committing.

The Prosecutor, Edwin Ochayi, told the court that one Mrs. Favour Eyo of Millipat Lodge, Airport Road in Abuja reported the matter at the Wuye Police Station in Abuja on April 14, around 11.30 am.

He said that the complainant alleged that on April 13, the accused persons who were guests at the lodge, stole four plasma television, valued at N260, 000.

“Though one of the televisions was recovered along Airport Road, the suspects were traced and arrested on April 15 at Masaka and they confessed to having committed the crime,” Ochayi said.

He added that it was the fifth time, Suleiman, the second accused was committing similar offence.

According to the prosecutor, the offence is contrary to and punishable under Sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Hassan Ishaq, granted the accused persons bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with one surety in like sum.

Ishag also ordered that the sureties must write a letter of undertaking that the defendants would not commit further offence.

He adjourned the case until May 16 for hearing.