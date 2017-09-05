A policeman attached to the Ebony State Police Command, Donatus Oyibe, has drowned in a well.

It was gathered that the late Donatus hailed from Ndegu Ishieke, in the Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state, and resided in the Hausa Quarters area of the Abakaliki, the state capital.

Investigations revealed that the deceased drowned in the well on Sunday.

He had earlier reportedly told his family that he was going to fetch water from the well located outside their building.

Residents said he had been moody since he was transferred to Maiduguri in Borno State, adding that his posting letter was handed to him on August 28, 2017.

The daughter of the deceased, who identified herself as Ukamaka Oyibe, said her father said he was going to fetch water from the well, but was not seen for several hours, which created apprehension that led to a search for him.

She said, “He took the bucket and said he was going to fetch water from our well on Sunday night, but did not come back after some time. This created tension and we started looking for him.

“When we reached the well, his bucket was seen beside it. When we looked inside the well, we discover that he has drowned.”

When contacted, the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer, Lovet Ogah, said she had yet to be briefed on the development.

She assured that the command would investigate the matter.