Over 15 people were feared dead as suspected herdsmen reportedly attacked and burnt down four villages of Bolki, Bang, Zumoso and Gon in Numan and Lamurde local government areas of Adamawa State, local sources told newsmen.

According to locals, the herdsmen militia were reported to have arrived the communities, on Wednesday night, on motocycles and hilux trucks, killing and burning down villages.

A source said the herdsmen could not be stopped by the only two hilux trucks of military who retreated on sighting the herdsmen.

The source said two Air force Fighter jets flew over the town before the attack but refused to engage the herdsmen.