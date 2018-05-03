A staff of Works Department of University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH, Mr. Nakanda Edet, was allegedly murdered in cold blood Tuesday evening by Police task force from Anti-Cult Department, Calabar.

It was learnt that the incident occurred at the health institution’s premises during a reception organised by the management after this year’s May Day celebration.

A source at the UCTH, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the deceased had at one time or the other been involved in cult-related activities and was on the wanted list of the police. But they (Police) have been unable to get him for a while.

The source said: “Luck ran out on him when on a tip-off, he was trailed to the institution during the reception for workers after the main event at the U. J. Esuene stadium.

It was gathered that when Nakanda sighted the officers of the task force, who were heading towards his direction and sensing danger, he ran towards the backyard of the administrative block of UCTH, but unfortunately, he never made it out of the place alive.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident, absolved her men of the murder of the man.

Ugbo told newsmen that Nakanda had been on the wanted list of police over a murder case, which he was involved in.

Meanwhile, UCTH authority has declined comment, pending the autopsy on the deceased as they believe on empirical findings before making any comment on the matter.