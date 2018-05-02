The Police Command in Bayelsa on Wednesday said it had arrested a suspected cult leader who reportedly opened fire and shot a policeman on his trail on April 30.

The Spokesman of the command, DSP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the operation was a renewed effort to clamp down on suspected cult members in the state.

Butswat said the command had intensified its operations on ring leaders of cult groups to stem the tide of cult activities and other forms of crime in the state.

“The Police team overpowered and disarmed the suspect and took him into custody.

“On April 30, at about 0830 hours, detectives from Igbogene Police Division who were on trail of a notorious cult member, one Godstime Atiburuzi ‘m’ 21 years, sighted him at Yenegwe community, Yenagoa.

“In a bid to escape, the suspect shot a policeman on his left hand. Consequently, the Police overpowered and arrested the suspect and recovered a locally made single barrel pistol.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that he is a member of Bob cult group and mentioned one Righteous Bonnafor ‘m’ 20 years and one Godgift Ebi ‘m’ 18 years as his gang members,” he said.

Butswat said that investigation was ongoing and that the suspects would be charged to court afterward.