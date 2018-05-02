In yet another attack, suspected herdsmen unleashed terror on Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State killing six people and burning down houses.

Several villagers also sustained injuries during the attack.

According to a local source, who said six of his relatives were gunned down by the attackers, the incident took place a few metres behind a primary school which is used as a Nigerian army camp site.

He said the attackers came from the Nasarawa border area and were shooting sporadically at anyone insight.

“They also attempted to raze the entire community but youths of the area successfully repelled the attackers who fled to Nasarawa State,” he said.

He said while the attack was going on, soldiers posted to the area did not make any attempt to repel the marauding herders.

“Those that attacked my village today came from the axis of Giza in Keana LG of Nasarawa State as many of our boys that joined in repelling them had a nice glimpse of them: they are full blooded Fulanis and not Libyans,” he said.

It was gathered that the marauders had attempted to raze the community but youths of the area successfully repelled the attackers who fled to neighbouring Nasarawa State.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has confirmed the latest killings in Guma.

The governor said he got the information via his Facebook account that six persons were killed in Yelewata.

He told reporters that investigation will be instituted to confirm the attack.