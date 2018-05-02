An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Wednesday ordered that Seun Efundiya, 32, be remanded in prison for allegedly stabbing his friend to death following a disagreement over a sim card.

Efundiya, who sells and registers sim cards, appeared on a charge of murder and his plea was not taken.

The prosecutor, ASP Clara Olagbayi, told the court that Efundiya committed the offence on April 14, at about 9.30 pm, at Olukusi Street, off Palace Road, Ijede in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The prosecutor said the accused stabbed his friend, Mark Ogbe, to death over his refusal to lend him a sim card.

“The deceased and the accused had engaged in a fight because the accused had refused to lend Ogbe a sim card.

“In the process, Efundiya stabbed Ogbe with a broken bottle that made him bleed to death,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the offence violates Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribes a death sentence on conviction.

The magistrate, Mrs O.A. Olagbende remanded the accused at the Ikoyi Prisons pending an outcome of legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

She adjourned the case until June 4 for mention.