Two auto-mechanics, Aminu Isa and Mohammed Mustapha, on Wednesday, appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Daura, Kaduna for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Isa, 20, and Ibrahim, 19, both of Ungwan Sanusi in Kaduna, are facing a four-count charge of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapons and causing harm.

The prosecutor, Insp Felicia Samson, said on March 29 at about 2.00 p.m., a team of policemen on patrol, intercepted a group of youths called Sara Suka gang at Sabon Gari area of Ungwan Sarki in Kaduna.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused persons, who were among the youth, were allegedly armed with knives and cutlasses before they were arrested.

Samson said that during the arrest, Isa allegedly stabbed one of the police officers in the hand with a broken bottle.

Samson noted that the offences contravened Sections 59, 67, 22 and 77 of the Penal Code, Laws of Kaduna State 2017.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The magistrate, Mrs Zainab Mohammed, granted bail to the accused persons each in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each in the like sum.

Mohammed said the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and one of the sureties must be a biological parent of the defendants.

Mohammed adjourned the case to May 10 for hearing.