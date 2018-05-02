The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two men for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in Obantoko, in the Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects are Abiodun Ishola and Kehinde Oloyede.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said they were arrested on Saturday, April 28, 2018, following a complaint from the victim.

The victim, who is a hairdresser, had reported at the Obantoko division how the suspects allegedly raped her on the sanitation day.

Oyeyemi said during the exercise, the victim was on the way to her workplace, unknown to her that sanitation was still on.

He said, “She said further that Abiodun, who was sitting in front of his father’s house, informed her of the restriction of movement and asked her to stay in the house pending when the exercise would end.

“While she was with Abiodun, the victim said he took her bag inside the room and when she wanted to leave, he told her to go to pick her bag, not knowing that he (Abiodun) had sent for his friend, Kehinde, who later joined him. They both forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“It was her screams that attracted people who eventually rescued her.”

He said the Divisional Police Officer, Obantoko division, Veronica Osakwe, later led detectives to the scene where Abiodun was apprehended and his arrest led to the eventual arrest of his accomplice, Kehinde.

He said on interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime.

The victim was reportedly taken to a hospital for medical examination.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the suspects should be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution,” Oyeyemi added.

In another development, a police inspector, Azeez Ajasa, of Mopol 16, Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta, died in a lone accident on Tuesday at Sowo village along the Abeokuta-Kobape-Sagamu Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the deceased was travelling in a golf car with the number plate, EKY 631 BB, from Abeokuta to Iperu, when he lost control of the vehicle due to speeding.

The golf was said to have somersaulted and landed into a bush.

Akinbiyi said the victim’s corpse had been deposited in the mortuary of the Ijaiye General Hospital, Abeokuta.