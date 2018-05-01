A 23-year-old worker at a fish pond in Osogbo, Abiodun Olasunkanmi, has been remanded in the Ilesa Prison for allegedly stealing a large quantity of cat fish valued at N800,000.

The police on Monday arraigned the accused before an Osogbo Magistrate’s Court presided over by Mrs. O. A. Oloyade.

The prosecutor, Mr. Abiodun Fagboyinbo, told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 25 around 5.30am at the fish pond in the Rinsayo area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol. II, Law of Osun State, Nigeria, 2003.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and elected summary trial.

His counsel, Mr. Okobe Najite, prayed the court to admit him to bail “in the most liberal terms.”

The magistrate granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties, each in like sum.

Oloyade said the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means and provide evidence of tax payment with three recent passport photographs.

She adjourned the case till May 21 for hearing. However, the accused was remanded in the Ilesa Prison when he could not perfect the bail conditions as of the time of filing this report.