The Katsina State Police Command has apprehended a notorious armed robbery kingpin, Dabo Hassan, 60, and five other suspects who have been terrorizing residents of Funtua, Sabuwa and Dandume Local Government Areas of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Gambo Isa, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Katsina.

The command said that the suspects were arrested two days ago in Kilawa-Mahuta, Dandume Local Government Area following a tip-off after a gun battle with the police.

The statement added that the suspects were subdued after a fierce encounter with the command’s Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) patrol team and succeeded in arresting the suspects.

Isa explained that other suspects arrested were Muntari Jibrin, 25, Abdullahi Samu, 20, Tukur Mamman, 20, Babangida Saidu, 27, and Ishaka Yusuf, 20.

The command’s spokesman revealed that the police recovered one AK 47 rifle with 19 rounds of ammunition, two locally made rifles and four empty magazines of an AK47 rifle, army camouflaged, charms and mask.

He said the suspects had confessed to the crime and other cases of various armed robbery and kidnapping along Zaria-Funtua, Sabuwa and Dandume roads.

He added that effort was being intensified to arrest the other fleeing members of the team and recover their weapons.

Isa said that the suspects would be charged to court for appropriate prosecution after the investigation.