One of the police officers, who was injured in the clash between motorcyclists and police last week in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, has died from the injuries he sustained.

Motorcyclists in the city had staged a protest following the killing of their colleague by a trigger-happy policeman at water works road.

The protest degenerated into a clash with the police despite the arrest and dismissal of the rogue officer.

Speaking during an enlarged State Security Council meeting in Abakaliki on Monday, Governor David Umahi regretted the death of the officer.

He said about seven officers sustained injuries when the protesters pelted them with stones.

“One of them sustained a serious injury on his head and was rushed to Enugu where he was operated upon but unfortunately he died,” he said.

He commended the police for handling the matter in a professional manner and promised to assist in the burial of the late officer.