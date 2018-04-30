A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Monday granted N2 million bail to a 30-year-old woman charged with trafficking in a teenager for the purpose of prostitution.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.G. Oghere, also ruled that the accused, Blessing Akwaram, should provide two sureties in like sum.

Oghere said that the sureties should show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akwaram is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy to commit human trafficking, child abduction and child abuse.

She, however, pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the accused committed the offences on at 1.00 p.m. on April 2 at Seme, Lagos.

Olaluwoye said that the accused conspired with others still at large and trafficked in 18-year-old Miss Aminat Akinbode for the purpose of prostitution

He said that the accused took away the teenager with the intent to use her as a prostitute.

“She was able to escape and alert the police at Seme border,’’ he said.

The prosecutor noted that offences contravened Section 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015, and Sections 24 and 26 of the Child’s Right Law of Lagos State, 2007.

Oghere ordered that the case file should be sent to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until June 13 for mention.