A suspected criminal simply known as Luckman who allegedly led his gang to Senator Dino Melaye’s house at Ayetoro-Gbede in an assassination attempt in April this has been killed.

Luckman had been on the wanted list of the Kogi State Police Command after some of his members were arrested for the alleged crime.

It was reliably gathered on Sunday, Sept. 3 that the notorious criminal from Obeiba in Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State was killed on Sunday afternoon during an exchange of fire between them and the police.

According to the sources, the heavily armed policemen who stormed Obeiba town at about 3pm on Sunday came with three Hilux Vans and headed straight for the house of Luckman.

An eye witnessed disclosed that immediately Luckman sighted them, himself and his gang members opened fire but was gunned down on the spot by the security while several arrests were made.

The sources went further to mention that his lifeless body was carried away by the security men.

The sources said Luckman was a terrible criminal who had several times kidnapped, killed and also robbed people within and outside Kogi State.

Meanwhile some of his gang members went on a rampage same day burning vehicle, Police post, the residence of Kogi State Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Deedat Ozigi Salami, and also the Palace of a traditional ruler, the Obobanyi of Emani Clan, Chief Samuel Onimisi.

The Kogi State Police Commissioner, Wilson Inalegwu, confirmed to journalists that it was true that the notorious criminal was killed while arrest was also made.

According to him, the said Lukman and his gang opened fire on the SARS but was killed during the exchange of fire while some of his gang members were arrested.