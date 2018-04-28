The Nigerian Army has recovered two AK-47 rifles, live ammunition, cutlass and assorted charms from three suspected herdsmen arrested in Benue State.

The suspected herdsmen were arrested at a camp close to Tormatar village in Benue State.

Commanding Officer of the 72 Special Forces, Makurdi, Colonel Suleiman Mohammed, consequently paraded the suspects before reporters on Saturday in the state capital.

According to him, the suspected herdsmen were arrested by troops in Guma Local Government Area of the state on April 26.

He said the suspected militia herdsmen, identified as Abubakar Umaru, Adamu Likita, and Yusufa Alhaja, opened fire on the soldiers during the attempt to arrest them.

Mohammed further confirmed the arrest of one Aliyu Tashaku by the military for his alleged involvement in the attacks on Benue communities.

He disclosed that the military was conducting an investigation into Tashaku’s arrest after he was picked up by troops in the state capital, Channels TV reports.